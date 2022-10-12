Last orders: Couple set to retire after running Black Country pubs for 33 years

Ian and Mandy Passmore have run pubs with Marstons for 33 years and are now retiring. They are pictured at their last pub, The Forge, in Pensnett, Dudley.

Amanda and Ian Passmore, from Penn and Parkfields, Wolverhampton, have run eight different pubs in that time.

Their hard work is set to come to an end at the end of October, where they will both enjoy retirement.

The couple have worked together for 33 years, first starting at the training centre at Marston's.

Ian and Mandy Passmore

Their first pub was the Bulls Head in Gornal, from there they moved around to several pubs across the Black Country.

The couple worked at eight different pubs in total, but ran the Holly Bush in Penn Road, Wolverhampton, on two different occasions - the full list of pubs are:

Bulls Head, Gornal

King Charles, Bushbury

Holly Bush, Penn

Stewponey, Kinver

British Oak, Kingswinford

Wagon and Horses, Wombourne

Brewers Wharf, Dudley

Holly Bush, Penn

The Forge, Pensnett

Amanda said: "We've met some brilliant people along the way in all of the pubs.

"We moved to The Forge in Pensnett in 2018, and we have been here ever since.

Ian and Mandy Passmore

"The brewery has given us a really good pension and so we are retiring at the end of the month.

"The fact that we have done 33 years is amazing. We're both 58, it's been a ".

"We plan to be spending a lot of time with family now - we have four grandchildren and so no doubt they will keep us busy," Amanda added.

"We have met so many different characters along the way, made a lot of friends - it has been fantastic.

"We want to thanks Marston's, they have looked after us over the time."

A farewell evening has been organised at The Forge in Pensnett on Friday, October 28, at 7pm, for a chance to thank all their staff, customers and friends they have met during their careers.