Last orders: Couple set to retire after running Black Country pubs for 33 years

By Sunil Midda

A Black Country are to set to retire after working in the pub industry for 33 years.

Ian and Mandy Passmore have run pubs with Marstons for 33 years and are now retiring. They are pictured at their last pub, The Forge, in Pensnett, Dudley.
Ian and Mandy Passmore have run pubs with Marstons for 33 years and are now retiring. They are pictured at their last pub, The Forge, in Pensnett, Dudley.

Amanda and Ian Passmore, from Penn and Parkfields, Wolverhampton, have run eight different pubs in that time.

Their hard work is set to come to an end at the end of October, where they will both enjoy retirement.

The couple have worked together for 33 years, first starting at the training centre at Marston's.

Their first pub was the Bulls Head in Gornal, from there they moved around to several pubs across the Black Country.

The couple worked at eight different pubs in total, but ran the Holly Bush in Penn Road, Wolverhampton, on two different occasions - the full list of pubs are:

  • Bulls Head, Gornal

  • King Charles, Bushbury

  • Holly Bush, Penn

  • Stewponey, Kinver

  • British Oak, Kingswinford

  • Wagon and Horses, Wombourne

  • Brewers Wharf, Dudley

  • Holly Bush, Penn

  • The Forge, Pensnett

Amanda said: "We've met some brilliant people along the way in all of the pubs.

"We moved to The Forge in Pensnett in 2018, and we have been here ever since.

"The brewery has given us a really good pension and so we are retiring at the end of the month.

"The fact that we have done 33 years is amazing. We're both 58, it's been a ".

"We plan to be spending a lot of time with family now - we have four grandchildren and so no doubt they will keep us busy," Amanda added.

"We have met so many different characters along the way, made a lot of friends - it has been fantastic.

"We want to thanks Marston's, they have looked after us over the time."

A farewell evening has been organised at The Forge in Pensnett on Friday, October 28, at 7pm, for a chance to thank all their staff, customers and friends they have met during their careers.

Amanda said that they both "will be on the right side of the bar on that night though", and will not be working, but instead spending quality time with friends, family and previous customers.

Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

