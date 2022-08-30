We've never known it so bad, says region's publicans

Leanne Giblin outside Lichfield's Duke of York

Without a cap on energy bills, publicans are regularly being quoted gas and electric bills four times higher than last year, while customers are staying at home due to a massive drop in disposable income.

Those pubs which successfully navigate the economic crisis could see their taps run dry after rising costs has forced CF Fertilisers, one of the UK’s biggest CO2 producers, to halt production at its remaining ammonia site.

The crisis is so bad six of the UK’s biggest pub companies, including Carlsberg Marston’s, have written to the Government and the two politicians vying to be Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, demanding a support package to avert mass closures and job losses.

Leanne Giblin runs Marston’s pub Angel Inn and the Duke of York in Lichfield and sits on the Lichfield Business Improvement District committee and id also the Greater Birmingham Chamber of Commerce.

She told the Express and Star: “We, like every other publican, are in a vicious circle. We recently changed our electricity contract and it was double the previous rate. We are in a Catch 22 situation; do we pass on the price increases to our customers who are struggling with the cost of living crisis and watching every penny, or do we take the hit ourselves as a business and risk the company going under?

"Everything has changed since Covid, people’s drinking habits have changed since the pandemic, they can just sit at home and drink cheap beer.

“So we have to offer something different to attract customers, like live music, but all the musicians are putting their prices up because their fuel costs have rocketed up.”

She added: “The Government has to do something, look at the fuel cost rises in Europe, they have only gone up by four or five per cent whereas we have gone up 119 per cent. The household energy price cap needs to applied to businesses as well. We are heading for a massive recession and if the Government wants to avoid even more job losses they need to help pubs.”

Bob Singh, landlord of the Yew Tree in Chapel Ash

Veteran Wolverhampton publican Bob Singh, who now runs The Yew Tree, Chapel Ash, said: “We’re dead at the moment, our customers are skint themselves.”

Bob has run pubs in Wolverhampton since 1989 and has never known trade be so bad.

He said: “It is absolutely terrible. The festive period was the worst ever and I didn’t think this year could get any worse, but it has. Our customers are skint so we are dead, the price of everything has gone up. I signed a three-year electric deal which was lucky. I can see loads of pubs closing if nothing changes.”

Happier times: Lakhbir Gill at the reoping of The Ivy Bush in April

Lakhbir Gill reopened the Ivy Bush, St Paul’s Road, Smethwick, in January after a year for a £500,000 refurbishment transforming the historic pub into a desi-grill.

He said: “I’ve had the pub for 28 years and have never known anything like this cost of living and energy crisis. We are tied into a year-long contract but I am dreading when it has to be renewed.”

Even those publicans who had the foresight to sign long-term fixed energy deals are affected by the criss due to customers feeling the pinch.

Nick Mackenzie, chief executive officer of Greene King, which has 2,700 pubs across country including several in the Black Country and Staffordshire, predicted mass pub closures without Government help.

He said: “While the Government has introduced measures to help households cope with this spike in prices, businesses are having to face this alone, and it is only going to get worse come the autumn.