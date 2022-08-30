Tiny cocktail bar inside a phone box to open this week - with no booking required

Champion cocktail maker JJ Goodman. Photo: The Cocktail Club

Opening in a phone box, the 'World's Smallest Cocktail Bar' is a three-day pop-up event running from Thursday, September 1 until Saturday, September 3.

The tiny phone box bar on Temple Row, Birmingham, has been organised by The Cocktail Club which is planning to launch its biggest venue to date on nearby Temple Street later in the month.

The first day will be an invite-only event where guests can book a 10-minute slot at a session called the 'World’s Best Bartender in the World’s Smallest Cocktail Bar’, with the co-founder of The Cocktail Club and winner of the Cocktail World Cup, JJ Goodman, hosting the event.

However on the following two days the bar will be open to all between 3pm and 8pm, serving Jam Jar Daiquiri, Pornstar Martini and Bramley Apple Smash cocktails, with no booking required.

Artwork for the 'World's Smallest Cocktail Bar'. Photo: The Cocktail Club

JJ Goodman, co-founder of The Cocktail Club, said, “I am so excited to be hosting this pop up in Birmingham to mark the launch of our biggest and most glamorous Cocktail Club to date.

"The World’s Smallest Cocktail Bar (as far as we’re aware!) will be serving a handful of our signature cocktails to the people of Birmingham. I’m looking forward to meeting everybody and spreading the word about the Cocktail Club Birmingham launch."

The Cocktail Club's permanent bar is set to open on Temple Street on September 29. Bosses say it will offer ‘The World’s Hottest Happy Hour’ seven days a week and have a capacity of 450 people set across two floors and three rooms.