Greggs releases new beverage ahead of Autumn season

Greggs celebrates the return of the Pumpkin Spice Latte before any other high street coffee shops.

The arrival of the pumpkin spice latte is a sign that Autumn is near, but Greggs have decided to release the ever-popular drink while we are still enjoying Summer-time.

It is the earliest that any major coffee retailer has released the seasonal beverage - with its arrival in shops nationwide from Thursday.

Customers can even get a free pumpkin spice latte by downloading the Greggs app on their smartphone and registering. The offer is only available to new users.

Greggs sells 1.8 million coffees per week and an astounding 178 cups per minute - making it the third-biggest food-on-the-go coffee retailer in the UK, ahead of Starbucks.

The early launch of the pumpkin spice latte will be the earliest the drink has ever been launched in the UK.

The Pumpkin Spice Latte costs from £2.20 and is made with a blend of freshly ground coffee, pumpkin spice flavour syrup and steamed milk – all topped with sweet, tasty cream and a sprinkle of spiced sugar.

The beverage is made using Fairtrade Arabica and Robusta coffee beans from Peru, Colombia, and Tanzania, slow-roasted to create an extra-flavoursome brew.

A Greggs spokesperson said: “Although we’re still enjoying the last of the summer heat, we know how much our customers enjoy a Pumpkin Spice Latte, no matter what the temperature! We hope the early return of this favourite will be a delight to Greggs fans nationwide.”