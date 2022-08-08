Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Two businesses handed zero out of five in latest hygiene ratings for Black Country and Staffordshire

By Sunil MiddaWolverhamptonFood and DrinkPublished: Last Updated:

Hygiene ratings for food businesses across the Black Country and Staffordshire have been released with two Wolverhampton takeaways handed zero out of five ratings - the worst possible score, whilst five other establishments received the second worst score of one out of five.

Food Standards Agency hygiene rating
Food Standards Agency hygiene rating

The latest ratings given out to establishments show a large number of businesses scored four out of five, and thirteen places were given five out five.

Classic Shawarma, 19 Queen Street, Wolverhampton and Giggs Fish bar, 22 Hateley Drive, Wolverhampton, were both given zero out of five, the Food Standards Agency website shows.

Ratings reveal marks given out in recent visits to the food places, where they are judged on their standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.

The ratings provide customers with a snapshot of hygiene standards. Five is considered ‘very good', four ‘good’, three ‘generally satisfactory’, two ‘some improvement necessary’, one ‘major improvement necessary’ and zero ‘urgent improvement required’.

A lowest rating possible of zero out of five was given to:

  • Classic Shawarma, a takeaway at 19 Queen Street, City Centre, Wolverhampton

  • Giggs Fish Bar, a takeaway at 22 Hateley Drive, Wolverhampton

The second lowest rating of one out of five was given to:

  • Stone Baked Cafe, at 28 High Street, Stone

  • Coffee Express & Grill, 104 Church Street, Bilston,

  • Pizza Pan, at 60 Market Street, Hednesford

  • Village Cafe at 31 Roseville Precinct, Coseley, Bilston

  • Chicago Pizza, at 13 Dog Kennel Lane, Oldbury

Two businesses were rated two out of five:

  • Kim's Kitchen, at 29 Sandon Road, Stafford

  • Hazelslade Inn, at Rugeley Road, Hazelslade

11 food establishments were rated three out of five:

  • The Garden Room and Farmers Pantry, at 23 Queensway, Halesowen

  • Pizza Land, at 293 High Street, Smethwick

  • Chicky Chicken at 19 Broad Street, Wolverhampton,

  • Deli hut, a takeaway at Unit 1, Beecham Business Park, Northgate, Aldridge

  • Jerk And Grill, 275 Dudley Road, Wolverhampton

  • Sommai Thai, at 73 Mount Pleasant, Kingswinford

  • Three Tuns, 8 Walsall Road, Willenhall

  • New Beijing, a restaurant, 12 High Green Court, Newhall Street, Cannock

  • Veggie Lounge, 441 Dudley Road, Wolverhampton

  • Fancy Pizza, 553 Bloxwich Road, Walsall

  • Broadway Spice, 50b Broadway, Pye Green

19 businesses were rated the second best rating of four out of five:

  • Chickenbox & Pizza Ltd, 424 High Street, Smethwick

  • Dudley Bar & Grill, at Wrens Hill Road, Dudley

  • Crystal Fountain, 35 St Johns Road, Cannock

  • Cafe-Loaded, 6 Princes Street, Stafford

  • K \& K Pan Asian Cuisine, 59 High Street, Cheslyn Hay

  • The Old Crown, 56 Sandwell Road, West Bromwich

  • Aldridge Chippy 2, 8 Salters Road, Walsall Wood, Walsall,

  • Whole Hog, 30 Stone Street, Dudley

  • Lyndon House Hotel and Pub, 9-10 Upper Rushall Street, Walsall

  • Earls Sandwich Bar / Calleja's Kitchen,1a North Street, Wolverhampton

  • Bell-a-Pizza,199 High Street, Smethwick

  • Chambre Rose, 15 Mill Bank, Sedgley, Dudley

  • Subway, 633-635 Birmingham New Road, Bilston

  • Toby Carvery, The Turf Lodge, Watling Street, Norton Canes

  • Wrights Pies, at 21 Lower Brook Street, Rugeley

  • Chicken Shed Cannock, 37 North Street, Cannock

  • Gather, 20 Churchill Shopping Centre, Dudley

  • Cafe Society, at Stafford Education And Enterprise Park, Weston Road, Stafford,

  • The Portway, at Stream Road, Kingswinford

Thirteen businesses were given the best rating of five out of five:

  • Thai Star Catering Limited at Made In Thai, 24 Darlington Street, Wolverhampton,

  • McDonalds, 51 - 53 Dudley Street, City Centre, Wolverhampton

  • The Parisian at 41 Queen Square, Wolverhampton

  • Poundbakery at 66 Queen Street, City Centre, Wolverhampton,

  • Arjun Catering Ltd, at Unit 5 First Floor Tollgate Precinct, High Street, Smethwick

  • Costa Coffee at 2 Lower Brook Street, Rugeley

  • Kidz2Play at Unit 11 Lakeside Plaza, Walkmill Lane, Cannock

  • The Plaza at 27 Horse Fair, Rugeley

  • Subway at Unit 2, 4 Wolverhampton Road, Cannock

  • Poundbakery at 2 Market Hall Street, Cannock

  • Jun Jun House, at 302 Queens Road, Smethwick

  • Kimono (ISUSHI), 175 Stafford Street, Whitmore Reans, Wolverhampton

  • Railway Tavern, at Norton Green Lane, Norton Canes

Entertainment
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News