Two businesses handed zero out of five in latest hygiene ratings for Black Country and Staffordshire

Food Standards Agency hygiene rating

The latest ratings given out to establishments show a large number of businesses scored four out of five, and thirteen places were given five out five.

Classic Shawarma, 19 Queen Street, Wolverhampton and Giggs Fish bar, 22 Hateley Drive, Wolverhampton, were both given zero out of five, the Food Standards Agency website shows.

Ratings reveal marks given out in recent visits to the food places, where they are judged on their standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.

The ratings provide customers with a snapshot of hygiene standards. Five is considered ‘very good', four ‘good’, three ‘generally satisfactory’, two ‘some improvement necessary’, one ‘major improvement necessary’ and zero ‘urgent improvement required’.

A lowest rating possible of zero out of five was given to:

Classic Shawarma, a takeaway at 19 Queen Street, City Centre, Wolverhampton

Giggs Fish Bar, a takeaway at 22 Hateley Drive, Wolverhampton

The second lowest rating of one out of five was given to:

Stone Baked Cafe, at 28 High Street, Stone

Coffee Express & Grill, 104 Church Street, Bilston,

Pizza Pan, at 60 Market Street, Hednesford

Village Cafe at 31 Roseville Precinct, Coseley, Bilston

Chicago Pizza, at 13 Dog Kennel Lane, Oldbury

Two businesses were rated two out of five:

Kim's Kitchen, at 29 Sandon Road, Stafford

Hazelslade Inn, at Rugeley Road, Hazelslade

11 food establishments were rated three out of five:

The Garden Room and Farmers Pantry, at 23 Queensway, Halesowen

Pizza Land, at 293 High Street, Smethwick

Chicky Chicken at 19 Broad Street, Wolverhampton,

Deli hut, a takeaway at Unit 1, Beecham Business Park, Northgate, Aldridge

Jerk And Grill, 275 Dudley Road, Wolverhampton

Sommai Thai, at 73 Mount Pleasant, Kingswinford

Three Tuns, 8 Walsall Road, Willenhall

New Beijing, a restaurant, 12 High Green Court, Newhall Street, Cannock

Veggie Lounge, 441 Dudley Road, Wolverhampton

Fancy Pizza, 553 Bloxwich Road, Walsall

Broadway Spice, 50b Broadway, Pye Green

19 businesses were rated the second best rating of four out of five:

Chickenbox & Pizza Ltd, 424 High Street, Smethwick

Dudley Bar & Grill, at Wrens Hill Road, Dudley

Crystal Fountain, 35 St Johns Road, Cannock

Cafe-Loaded, 6 Princes Street, Stafford

K \& K Pan Asian Cuisine, 59 High Street, Cheslyn Hay

The Old Crown, 56 Sandwell Road, West Bromwich

Aldridge Chippy 2, 8 Salters Road, Walsall Wood, Walsall,

Whole Hog, 30 Stone Street, Dudley

Lyndon House Hotel and Pub, 9-10 Upper Rushall Street, Walsall

Earls Sandwich Bar / Calleja's Kitchen,1a North Street, Wolverhampton

Bell-a-Pizza,199 High Street, Smethwick

Chambre Rose, 15 Mill Bank, Sedgley, Dudley

Subway, 633-635 Birmingham New Road, Bilston

Toby Carvery, The Turf Lodge, Watling Street, Norton Canes

Wrights Pies, at 21 Lower Brook Street, Rugeley

Chicken Shed Cannock, 37 North Street, Cannock

Gather, 20 Churchill Shopping Centre, Dudley

Cafe Society, at Stafford Education And Enterprise Park, Weston Road, Stafford,

The Portway, at Stream Road, Kingswinford

Thirteen businesses were given the best rating of five out of five: