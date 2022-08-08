Two businesses handed zero out of five in latest hygiene ratings for Black Country and Staffordshire

The latest ratings given out to establishments show a large number of businesses scored four out of five, and thirteen places were given five out five.
Classic Shawarma, 19 Queen Street, Wolverhampton and Giggs Fish bar, 22 Hateley Drive, Wolverhampton, were both given zero out of five, the Food Standards Agency website shows.
Ratings reveal marks given out in recent visits to the food places, where they are judged on their standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.
The ratings provide customers with a snapshot of hygiene standards. Five is considered ‘very good', four ‘good’, three ‘generally satisfactory’, two ‘some improvement necessary’, one ‘major improvement necessary’ and zero ‘urgent improvement required’.
A lowest rating possible of zero out of five was given to:
Classic Shawarma, a takeaway at 19 Queen Street, City Centre, Wolverhampton
Giggs Fish Bar, a takeaway at 22 Hateley Drive, Wolverhampton
The second lowest rating of one out of five was given to:
Stone Baked Cafe, at 28 High Street, Stone
Coffee Express & Grill, 104 Church Street, Bilston,
Pizza Pan, at 60 Market Street, Hednesford
Village Cafe at 31 Roseville Precinct, Coseley, Bilston
Chicago Pizza, at 13 Dog Kennel Lane, Oldbury
Two businesses were rated two out of five:
Kim's Kitchen, at 29 Sandon Road, Stafford
Hazelslade Inn, at Rugeley Road, Hazelslade
11 food establishments were rated three out of five:
The Garden Room and Farmers Pantry, at 23 Queensway, Halesowen
Pizza Land, at 293 High Street, Smethwick
Chicky Chicken at 19 Broad Street, Wolverhampton,
Deli hut, a takeaway at Unit 1, Beecham Business Park, Northgate, Aldridge
Jerk And Grill, 275 Dudley Road, Wolverhampton
Sommai Thai, at 73 Mount Pleasant, Kingswinford
Three Tuns, 8 Walsall Road, Willenhall
New Beijing, a restaurant, 12 High Green Court, Newhall Street, Cannock
Veggie Lounge, 441 Dudley Road, Wolverhampton
Fancy Pizza, 553 Bloxwich Road, Walsall
Broadway Spice, 50b Broadway, Pye Green
19 businesses were rated the second best rating of four out of five:
Chickenbox & Pizza Ltd, 424 High Street, Smethwick
Dudley Bar & Grill, at Wrens Hill Road, Dudley
Crystal Fountain, 35 St Johns Road, Cannock
Cafe-Loaded, 6 Princes Street, Stafford
K \& K Pan Asian Cuisine, 59 High Street, Cheslyn Hay
The Old Crown, 56 Sandwell Road, West Bromwich
Aldridge Chippy 2, 8 Salters Road, Walsall Wood, Walsall,
Whole Hog, 30 Stone Street, Dudley
Lyndon House Hotel and Pub, 9-10 Upper Rushall Street, Walsall
Earls Sandwich Bar / Calleja's Kitchen,1a North Street, Wolverhampton
Bell-a-Pizza,199 High Street, Smethwick
Chambre Rose, 15 Mill Bank, Sedgley, Dudley
Subway, 633-635 Birmingham New Road, Bilston
Toby Carvery, The Turf Lodge, Watling Street, Norton Canes
Wrights Pies, at 21 Lower Brook Street, Rugeley
Chicken Shed Cannock, 37 North Street, Cannock
Gather, 20 Churchill Shopping Centre, Dudley
Cafe Society, at Stafford Education And Enterprise Park, Weston Road, Stafford,
The Portway, at Stream Road, Kingswinford
Thirteen businesses were given the best rating of five out of five:
Thai Star Catering Limited at Made In Thai, 24 Darlington Street, Wolverhampton,
McDonalds, 51 - 53 Dudley Street, City Centre, Wolverhampton
The Parisian at 41 Queen Square, Wolverhampton
Poundbakery at 66 Queen Street, City Centre, Wolverhampton,
Arjun Catering Ltd, at Unit 5 First Floor Tollgate Precinct, High Street, Smethwick
Costa Coffee at 2 Lower Brook Street, Rugeley
Kidz2Play at Unit 11 Lakeside Plaza, Walkmill Lane, Cannock
The Plaza at 27 Horse Fair, Rugeley
Subway at Unit 2, 4 Wolverhampton Road, Cannock
Poundbakery at 2 Market Hall Street, Cannock
Jun Jun House, at 302 Queens Road, Smethwick
Kimono (ISUSHI), 175 Stafford Street, Whitmore Reans, Wolverhampton
Railway Tavern, at Norton Green Lane, Norton Canes