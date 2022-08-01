Wednesbury town centre pub opens doors after facelift

The Golden Cross is celebrating a new look. Photo: Golden Cross (Wednesbury)/Facebook.

The Golden Cross, in Market Place, is ready to welcome customers back after bosses at parent company Craft Union spent £145,000 on the venue.

The layout has been re-arranged to accommodate 60 additional seats to view 12 screens of TV sport and new carpets have been fitted throughout, as well as the pub being given a fresh coat of paint.

Outside. an overhaul of the colour scheme of the pub sees a new cream and blue look to the entrance and a revamp of the beer garden, which has been given a new lease of life with a pagoda area, heat lamps fitted and two additional TVs added.

Additional beers such as Carlsberg and Birra Moretti have also been added to the range of drinks available.

Adrian McKeever, who has run the Golden Cross for two years. said: “I’m excited to reopen the pub and welcome back guests following the refurb.

"It looks amazing inside and out, with the new colour scheme and outdoor improvements just in time for summer."