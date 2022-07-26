Staffordshire hotel gets revamp thanks to council grant scheme

Colin Grazier Hotel

The Colin Grazier Hotel and Ubar in Tamworth has announced the completion of the revamp thanks to Tamworth Borough Council’s award from the Additional Restrictions Grant scheme.

Businesses in Tamworth town centre have been awarded more than a quarter of a million pounds from the scheme, designed to help local businesses bounce back and grow following the pandemic.

More than 20 businesses, including The Colin Grazier, have been supported by the latest grants with a total grant of £279,173.32

Adrian Chadwick, Manager of The Colin Grazier Hotel and Ubar, said: “Our successful application to receive the ARG 6 grant has enabled us to upgrade our bar EPOS system to future proof it.

“The system we were operating was more than 15 years old, and recently had a few hardware issues, spares were becoming hard to come by as the system was no longer available new.

“We’ve also upgraded our previously mismatched bar stools, not only do they look smarter, but they are stackable making it much easier to store when we move them away the bar side on busy nights.

“Another upgrade we’ve been able to achieve, is the purchase of additional pull-out guest beds for our double occupancy bedrooms. This helps increase room capacity comfortably, with the added benefit of offering a more varied sleeping arrangement and an increase of sales.

“In addition, we have been able to refloor all the hotel rooms and bathrooms to high-quality anti-slip safety flooring.

“Using the grant has been an absolute life-line in helping us deliver some key project work within our building and allowing us to then use our own funds on additional projects including refurbishment of our beer garden area and investing in new speakers and lighting for pre-nightclub bar evenings.”

Councillor Marie Bailey, Cabinet Member for Finance, Risk and Customer Services, said: “It’s incredible to see our town businesses starting to bounce back from the effect of the pandemic.