Triple award nomination for The Belfry

Cocktails at the Belfry

The Belfry has been nominated for the Best Afternoon Tea, Hotel Bar of the Year and Bar Manager of the Year.

Returning after a two-year hiatus, The West Midland Food & Drink Awards recognise and celebrate the region’s best establishments and people in the hospitality industry. Voting is now open for the final stage of the awards, with the winners announced on July 4 at a ceremony in Birmingham.

Nominated for Best Afternoon Tea, The Belfry’s quintessentially British afternoon tea is served in the Brabazon Bar and has a slight contemporary twist, with special themed afternoon teas appearing on the menu. Currently, guests can enjoy the Platinum Jubilee Afternoon Tea to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years of service, including some of Her Majesty’s favourite dishes, to celebrate the remarkable milestone.

The Brabazon Bar is in the running for the Hotel Bar of the Year. Located at the heart of The Belfry, The Brabazon Bar oozes opulence and offers live music every weekend, along with an impressive list of cocktails, fine wines, beers and spirits. The sophisticated, yet vibrant atmosphere is the ideal space for celebrating a family occasion, a small business meeting or catching up with friends.

Jennifer Burton, shortlisted for the Bar Manager of the Year award, said: “After what has been a turbulent couple of years for the industry, we’re absolutely delighted to receive these nominations. The team works so incredibly hard, and it’s clear that it’s the first class and personal service our guests receive, that makes a trip to The Belfry so memorable.”