Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Where to get a free pint in the Black Country today as Greene King celebrates Jubilee

By Sunil MiddaCheslyn Hay & Great WyrleyFood and DrinkPublished:

Pub retailer Greene King is offering customers who enter their pubs today Monday a free pint.

The popular pub chain is giving away a Greene King IPA for nothing to help celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee to anyone who uses the secret code '1952' at the bar.

Greene King was initially offering pints for 6p - the price they cost in 1952 when Elizabeth II ascended to the throne - but was told it could not offer pints at that price.

Andrew Gallagher, marketing director at Greene King Local Pubs, said: “The Platinum Jubilee is a fantastic way for the UK to come together and celebrate our Queen and country, so we wanted to take our customers back to where it all began – 1952, a time when Vera Lynn ruled the charts and pints were only 6p.”

“Wee looking forward to celebrating the Platinum Jubilee in all our pubs across the bank holiday weekend.”

Pubs across the country are involved in the offer, including some in the Black Country.

Where to get a free pint in the Black Country

Woodmann Inn - 2 Duck Lane, Codsall, WV8 1HZ

Pear & Partridge - The Parkway, Perton, WV6 7XZ

Wheatsheaf - 470-472 Walsall Road, Great Wyrley, WS6 6HX

Corn Exchange - Amblecote Road, Brierley Hill, DY5 2YJ

Lutley Oak - 327 Stourbridge Road, Halesowen, B63 3QT

Anyone that wants to get involved can find their local pub that is participating in the offer on the Greene King website: greeneking-pubs.co.uk/my-local/

Opening hours for pubs and bars have also been extended across England and Wales over the Jubilee weekend.

Over the four-day weekend, from Thursday, June 2 to Saturday, June 4, closing time will be put back from 11pm to 1am.

Entertainment
Dining out
Platinum Jubilee
News
Cheslyn Hay & Great Wyrley
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Halesowen
Dudley
Brierley Hill
Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News