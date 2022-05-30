Where to get a free pint in the Black Country today as Greene King celebrates Jubilee

The popular pub chain is giving away a Greene King IPA for nothing to help celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee to anyone who uses the secret code '1952' at the bar.

Greene King was initially offering pints for 6p - the price they cost in 1952 when Elizabeth II ascended to the throne - but was told it could not offer pints at that price.

Andrew Gallagher, marketing director at Greene King Local Pubs, said: “The Platinum Jubilee is a fantastic way for the UK to come together and celebrate our Queen and country, so we wanted to take our customers back to where it all began – 1952, a time when Vera Lynn ruled the charts and pints were only 6p.”

“Wee looking forward to celebrating the Platinum Jubilee in all our pubs across the bank holiday weekend.”

Pubs across the country are involved in the offer, including some in the Black Country.

Where to get a free pint in the Black Country

Woodmann Inn - 2 Duck Lane, Codsall, WV8 1HZ

Pear & Partridge - The Parkway, Perton, WV6 7XZ

Wheatsheaf - 470-472 Walsall Road, Great Wyrley, WS6 6HX

Corn Exchange - Amblecote Road, Brierley Hill, DY5 2YJ

Lutley Oak - 327 Stourbridge Road, Halesowen, B63 3QT

Anyone that wants to get involved can find their local pub that is participating in the offer on the Greene King website: greeneking-pubs.co.uk/my-local/

Opening hours for pubs and bars have also been extended across England and Wales over the Jubilee weekend.