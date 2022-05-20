Lauren's named a hospitality hero in Sutton Coldfield

Lauren Butler

Lauren Butler, manager at new Mutiny Loft, received May’s local hero in the Royal Town’s Sutton Smiles Better scheme.

She was named the winner due to her being a ‘great addition to the town’ and ‘a real character who provides excellent customer service.”

She was nominated by Sarah Conroy, who said: “Lauren is a real personality, and a great addition to the town – a perfect example of why Sutton venues are so well thought of.

"She is a real personality and quick to serve the customers at the same time as stopping

for a chat.

"The takeaway meals flow out constantly but she is always on the ball serving the customers that are in the bar area too.”

Lauren said: “It’s so lovely to win this award so soon after opening. It’s been a busy few months and I’m so glad that people like what we are doing.”

Launched by Sutton Coldfield Town Centre BID, the initiative aims to recognise the excellence provided throughout shops, offices, bars and restaurants in the town centre, particularly recognising those individuals who go the extra mile. Each month, a panel of local business representatives select one worthy winner.

The BID has so far recognized the fantastic customer service from individuals across a host of Sutton Coldfield businesses, including Holland & Barrett, The Gym, Appetites Café, the Grape Tree, TGI Fridays, The Gate, Simpsons gin bar, Pandora and Eleon.

Michelle Baker, Sutton Coldfield Town Centre BID manager, said: “I am absolutely thrilled to join Sutton BID and meet local businesses such as Mutiny Loft who work so hard to keep the standards high in Sutton Coldfield town centre.

“The Sutton Smiles Better award is a fantastic way to raise awareness and recognise the excellence in our shops, offices, pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes, and goes a small way to showing our appreciation for the hard work from individuals day in, day out.”

Lauren will receive a prize of £100 in local vouchers and will proudly display the Sutton Serves Better plaque.