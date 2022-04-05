Seb Clough of Onthebreadline

Sebastian Clough runs OnTheBreadLine, an independent bakery, at HillCrest Farm, Worcester Lane in Four Oaks.

He baked a range of pastries and bread last weekend in order to raise funds to help those who have been left devastated by events in war-torn Ukraine.

And he admitted to feeling emotional about the kindness and generosity of those who paid him a visit.

"I was really keen to do something to support Ukraine," he said. "You can't feel what they are going through because, fortunately, we have never faced anything like what the people in Ukraine are going through.

"So we just have to support where we can and do what ever we can to help."

Some of the delicious food on sale

"Bertie Matthews, the owner of the flour company I use, Matthews Cotswold Flour, contacted me to say he was doing a Bake for Ukraine campaign and getting local businesses involved.

"I was going to do something anyway so thought this would be perfect. Bertie gave bakers flour to use for free to help the fundraising drive and all the money I made over two days of baking, I have given to the campaign.

"I baked my normal menu – freshly baked bread, cakes, pastries and tarts – as much as I can as a one-man team.

"We raised £1,300 and people were so kind. I was overwhelmed by the amount raised, particularly as times are hard financially for many people. I saw the best side of humanity at the weekend."

It's not the first fundraiser that Sebastian has done.

"I support charity as much as I can. I do a Halloween charity event where I freshly bake things and children get a free bag of sweets.