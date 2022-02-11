Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Bavarian breakfasts begin at Birmingham's Albert Schloss

By Adam SmithFood and DrinkPublished:

Birmingham's Albert’s Schloss is opening its Pleasure Palace doors for breakfast service.

Breakfast is served!
Breakfast is served!

For those wishing to start their morning with a little pick-me-up, the Liveners kicking off the menu include much-loved tipples such as Bloody Mary, Espresso Martini, Garibaldi and Screwdriver cocktails, ranging from £5 to £8. For guests wishing for something bubblier, Le Dolci Colline Prosecco bottles are available for £20.

Breakfast specials include Cook Haus Breakfast is set to be the stand out dish of Yorkshire White sausage, smoked streaky bacon, Hollowdene Farm egg, roasted portobello mushroom, baked beans, hash browns, roast tomato and pan di mie toast.

The Avocado and Eggs offers a warming chilli butter and a zing of lime for those wanting a vegetarian option.

The King of the Bavarian breakfast is the Schlossage Sandwich, bringing together spicy Bratwurst patty, Black Forest ham, omelette, Gouda, Frankfurt sauce and picked chilli; all in a Haus-baked pretzel bun.

The In-Haus bakery will be serving up freshly baked artisan breads and daily roasted coffee alongside Haus Pastries. Drink options include freshly squeezed orange juice, a selection of teas and the Schloss classic Hot Schokolade.

The Albert’s Schloss breakfast is available from 9am - 11.30am on Saturday and Sunday. Booking is advised but walk-ins are welcome.

Bookings can be made through the Albert’s Schloss website: https://www.albertsschloss.co.uk/

Entertainment
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News