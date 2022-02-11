Bavarian breakfasts begin at Birmingham's Albert Schloss

Breakfast is served!

For those wishing to start their morning with a little pick-me-up, the Liveners kicking off the menu include much-loved tipples such as Bloody Mary, Espresso Martini, Garibaldi and Screwdriver cocktails, ranging from £5 to £8. For guests wishing for something bubblier, Le Dolci Colline Prosecco bottles are available for £20.

Breakfast specials include Cook Haus Breakfast is set to be the stand out dish of Yorkshire White sausage, smoked streaky bacon, Hollowdene Farm egg, roasted portobello mushroom, baked beans, hash browns, roast tomato and pan di mie toast.

The Avocado and Eggs offers a warming chilli butter and a zing of lime for those wanting a vegetarian option.

The King of the Bavarian breakfast is the Schlossage Sandwich, bringing together spicy Bratwurst patty, Black Forest ham, omelette, Gouda, Frankfurt sauce and picked chilli; all in a Haus-baked pretzel bun.

The In-Haus bakery will be serving up freshly baked artisan breads and daily roasted coffee alongside Haus Pastries. Drink options include freshly squeezed orange juice, a selection of teas and the Schloss classic Hot Schokolade.

The Albert’s Schloss breakfast is available from 9am - 11.30am on Saturday and Sunday. Booking is advised but walk-ins are welcome.