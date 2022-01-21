Mini magnums

With a reminder that moments of pleasure also come in small packages, Magnum Vegan Minis are now available in multi packs containing a selection of two winning flavours – Magnum Vegan Classic and Magnum Vegan Almond.

Magnum Vegan Classic Mini combines a luxuriously smooth, vegan ice cream made with high quality Madagascan vanilla, fully dipped in a layer of delicious signature Magnum vegan cracking chocolate.

And you can uncover a deliciously nutty experience with Magnum Vegan Almond Mini: a velvety plant-based ice cream dipped in smooth vegan chocolate with crunchy Californian almond pieces.

Whether you’re 100% vegan or take a flexible approach to your diet, Magnum Vegan Minis are a winning combination for pleasure seekers and provide the perfect sized treat.

Magnum has also introduced a new and improved recipe to its much-loved Vegan core range, using naturally derived ingredients for plant-based deliciousness: Magnum Vegan Classic, Magnum Vegan Almond and Magnum Vegan Sea Salt Caramel.

From the sustainably sourced West African cocoa used in the cracking chocolate certified by The Rainforest Alliance, to the high-quality Madagascan vanilla and Californian almonds, Magnum’s plant-based core range have all been awarded the PETA Vegan Food Award.

Pea protein is the key ingredient that helps bring the velvety, smooth Magnum ice cream to life, allowing Magnum to create a plant-based ice cream that does not compromise on taste or texture.

“We’re thrilled that Magnum is launching Vegan Minis this January,” said Toni Vernelli, International Head of Communications at Veganuary.

“Veganuary’s role is to help people choose plant-based foods, whether their motivation is health, planet, people or animals. And it is much easier to persuade people to try vegan if there is plenty of great-tasting, high-quality food like this readily available in shops!’’

Magnum believes a day without pleasure is a day lost, and that is why Magnum is encouraging you to find and indulge in those mini moments that make Veganuary that little bit more pleasurable.

To celebrate the mini moments of pleasure in Veganuary, Magnum are inviting Brits to use the hashtag #miniveganmoments on social channels.