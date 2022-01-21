Notification Settings

100 free pizzas on offer as new Walsall takeaway opens

By Nathan Rowe

A new pizza takeaway is set to open in Walsall and free food is on the menu.

Fireaway is opening in Walsall
Fireaway is getting set to open its 100th branch in Walsall on Lower Hall Lane.

The store will open on Tuesday January 25 and to celebrate, the first 100 pizzas will be free.

After that all pizzas will be £5 for the rest of the day.

Mario Aleppo, Fireaway’s founder said: "We like to innovate and have also introduced the full range of gluten-free and vegan options to ensure there is something for everyone."

Mario Aleppo

The new branches are open from 12 noon to 11pm seven days a week and are partnered with Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats.

Fireaway’s menu provides pizza lovers with a choice of four bases, four cheeses, four meats and 20 toppings.

This includes the Nutella Pizza, which is unique to the chain.

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

