100 free pizzas on offer as new Walsall takeaway opens

Fireaway is opening in Walsall

Fireaway is getting set to open its 100th branch in Walsall on Lower Hall Lane.

The store will open on Tuesday January 25 and to celebrate, the first 100 pizzas will be free.

After that all pizzas will be £5 for the rest of the day.

Mario Aleppo, Fireaway’s founder said: "We like to innovate and have also introduced the full range of gluten-free and vegan options to ensure there is something for everyone."

The new branches are open from 12 noon to 11pm seven days a week and are partnered with Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats.

Fireaway’s menu provides pizza lovers with a choice of four bases, four cheeses, four meats and 20 toppings.