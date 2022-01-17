Customers 'flocking back' to Staffordshire village pub after real ale refurbishment

Landlord Michael Lawrence and wife Leoh Flood celebrate the horse and Jockey reopening

The Horse and Jockey in Market Street, Penkridge was bought by the Kingswinford-based Black Country Ales chain in November last year.

It had been closed for several months before being bought by the real ale chain.

Angus McMeeking, a director of Black Country Ales, said: "Since the refurbishment and reopening the pub has been very busy.

"Our licensee Michael Lawrence and his wife, Leoh, have been welcoming a steady stream of customers.

"We bought the Horse and Jockey from a national pub company with a view to carrying out a major refurbishment and turning it into a real ale pub.

Landlord Michael Lawrence raises a glass at The Horse and Jockey in Penkridge

"This we have done and it is now a traditional pub with open fire and sells cobs and locally sourced pork pies.

"It offers 15 hand-pulls of different real ales and ciders and there will always be the core range but also a significant choice of between 10 to 12 guest beers from around the country.

"The refurbishment, totalling a six-figure sum, was top to bottom and has seen the toilets moved upstairs and an increase in the drinking space.

"It has also involved the tidying up of the outside garden and courtyard.