Where to find new rare half-and-half Cadbury Creme Eggs and win £10,000

Fewer than 150 half and half Creme Eggs are going into shops: Fabio De Paola/PA Wire..

Cadbury's has launched a new spin on their classic chocolate treat, with 146 half-white half-chocolate Creme Eggs hitting the shops nationwide.

And lucky finders could win up to £10,000 if they find one - although they'll have to resist temptation and not eat the egg to win the cash, as anyone who takes a bite of the forbidden egg could risk forfeiting their prize money.

The limited edition eggs will be hidden in normal Creme Egg wrapping, so the lucky winners won't find out if they've picked the right egg until they've bought it.

Of the 146 eggs, six of them will be worth £10,000, with one each to be found at an Asda, Tesco, Sainsbury's, Co-op, Morrisons, and an independent retailer.

Three eggs will be worth £5,000 each, hidden across Waitrose, One Stop, and Booker shops, while four eggs sold in Iceland and Booth stores will be worth £1,000.

And 12 eggs, including two in Poundland, will be worth £500.

Six eggs will win lucky fans £10,000. Photo: Fabio De Paola/PA Wire

The remaining eggs will bring the lucky finder £50 provided they can send a photo of themselves with the limited edition egg, not eaten.

The competition, a twist on Cadbury's 'How Do You Eat Yours' campaign, runs from Boxing Day 2021 through to Easter Sunday, April 17 2022.

Winners will need to call the phone number printed on the ticket under the foil, with the winning prize value printed on the ticket.

The ticket must be kept and the winner will need to answer a series of verification questions over the phone.