New Food and Drink trail launched to highlight independent shops

Tamworth town centre. Picture: Mease Valley Photography

The trail is one of a number of many projects the council is carrying out to transform Tamworth and make it a more attractive place for visitors to shop and stay.

The Food and Drink trail will consist of a map on which we place our different town centre businesses.

As part of the project, businesses will have the spotlight put on them, for free, with one of our colleagues visiting your premises to take pictures and videos to promote your venue on our websites and social media platforms.

The Food and Drink trail is being financed through the £67,455 Tamworth Borough Council received from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) Welcome Back Fund.

And the aim is to use the money to help begin the safe return of high street shopping after the Covid-19 pandemic and to attract people back to the town.

Cllr Jeremy Oates, Leader of Tamworth Borough Council, said: “This is a great opportunity for us to enhance our efforts to regenerate the town and showcase to visitors what a great place Tamworth is to visit with all our different food and drink businesses. We will make the most of any opportunity that comes our way, including this funding.

“There’s a lot of incredible local businesses here that are hidden gems that we need to promote. It’s all about increasing footfall, raising awareness of these unique and special businesses and supporting them by highlighting what they offer.”

The Food and Drink trail will focus on town centre businesses with seating.