Grace is cooking up sweet success

Grace Ripalo, aged 22, has always enjoyed baking and while in her third year at Coventry University reading economics she found herself at home because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
She decided to set up her own business, GG Desserts, with a shop on Etsy, selling brownies and blondies online.
Now her business is growing she has decided to concentrate on her baking instead of accountancy, despite gaining a First from university.
Grace will be one of 75 finalists for a Young Traders Market national competition to be staged at Stratford-upon-Avon on August 27 and August 28.
She said: "I started the business in November last year while studying.
"I love baking and thought that I would do something while stuck at home during the pandemic.
"I thought it would be a good way to contact people on social media and after a few months decided that I would take the risk and concentrate on my baking and set aside plans to go into accounting.
"Now I am constantly baking and making about 100 brownies each week which sell for £11 to £16 for six, including free delivery.
"I have also started doing local markets to get my name known to people and a wider market.
"For the competition I will be baking more than 1,000 brownies in a four-day space to sell at the market at Stratford-upon-Avon.
"Former and current market traders will be judging the 75 stallholders on various things and the winner will take home a cash prize.
"I am hoping it will provide a boost for my online service and eventually I would also like to start baking large New York cookies.
"The recipe for these is something that I am working on at the moment."