Owner Tony Mckeon sports his Peaky Blinders cap inside The Office

The Office has been created by businessman and Peaky Blinders fan Tony McKeon at the refurbished Station Hotel and Banqueting Suite in Castle Hill.

It is creating up to 12 jobs and has seen an investment of £250,000.

Mr McKeon said the venue’s theme was about the ‘real’ Birmingham Peaky Blinders and not centered around the BBC TV version of characters and events.

The hotel will also offer a select number of hotel rooms following the Peaky Blinders theme.

The new venue can hold a capacity of up to 250 people and plans are in place for regular Peaky-themed entertainment evenings.

The menu will be focusing on local Black Country classics like faggots and peas along with modern favourites like baltis.

An array of artwork from the official Peaky Blinders artist Jon Jones will be on display and it will include pieces from the TV show which is partly filmed at the nearby Black Country Living Museum.

The banqueting suite has also been renovated and will be available for private hire, weddings and parties, along with regular live music events.

The Office Bar and Restaurant will also have sizeable and fresh outdoor dining space and on-site parking.

Mr McKeon said: "The story and history around the Peaky Blinders has been my passion for a long time. I have collected items of memorabilia and many pieces of artwork from Jon Jones who is the official Peaky Blinders artist.

"Birmingham’s famous professor and historian Carl Chinn has also shared some of his knowledge about the real Peaky Blinders with me.

"When I saw the Station Hotel, I knew straight away that the history and architecture here would be a perfect fit with a Peaky Blinders theme and a great place to share my passion with the local community and visitors from all over the world."