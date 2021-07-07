Euros cocktails shake up support ahead of big game

Nat Drew tries a Kane Colada at The Cock 'n' Bull bar ahead of England’s crunch semi-final against Denmark in the Euros tonight

The Cock 'n' Bull in Stourbridge has produced an England and a Denmark-themed cocktail for Wednesdays' semi-final clash, which will see up to 80 people in the venue for the game.

Manager Georgia Hadley said: "We've got a 'Kane Colada', a take on a Pina Colada, and a version of a Long Island Iced Tea for Denmark called 'Rock the Kaspar' after Kaspar Schmeichel.

"We're excited about the match, as we've done really well so far and it's all been good vibes for everyone watching the tournament, so fingers crossed for a good result."

The game has a resonance for Christian Svanberg, chairman of Denmark Wolves Supporters Association, who studied at Wolverhampton University in the 1990s and said he was torn between the two sides.

He said: "I would have preferred it to be the final between England and Denmark, so while I want Denmark to win, I will still support England in the final if they win on Wednesday.