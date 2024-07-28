I'm a cheesemonger who champions artisan produce and always puts customers first

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Since October 2021, he has been behind the counter of his own shop dedicated to the dairy delight.

Based at High Ash Farm in Abbots Bromley, near Rugeley, The Cheese Locker sells more than 60 British and Continental cheeses.

Alex caught the artisan cheese bug when he was just 10 years old and helped his father, who worked in the industry for many years.

“I would go out with him selling cheeses and doing tastings. I’m on the autism spectrum and going out with my father helped me to become more confident in talking to people,” says Alex.

He decided to start his own business while studying for a degree in psychology during the pandemic when he lost his grandmother and his father became seriously ill with Covid-19.

Alex, who also spent time in hospital himself after contracting the disease, decided to put his psychology career plans on hold.

“It has been quite a stressful period in my life and I wanted to do something that was more calming.

“As well as being passionate about psychology, I’m also passionate about cheese.

“In October 2021, I found the shop at Abbots Bromley and started trading,” explains the 27-year-old, who graduated in 2022.

Alex with his fiancée Ismaliyah inside his shop, The Cheese Locker at High Ash Farm in Abbots Bromley

He now dedicates his time to sourcing the best cheeses Great Britain and Europe have to offer and enjoys seeking out lesser known varieties for his customers to try.