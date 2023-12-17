How a shop owner inspired by her parents has fulfilled her business dream

Last November, she became a business owner for the first time when she opened Snapdragon Cards And Gifts in Stafford.

The shop sells a range of eco-friendly greetings cards and wrapping paper alongside a range of giftware, jewellery and dried flowers.

“I opened my business because it was something I always I wanted to try as my parents were in business and I wanted to see if I could emulate their success. I had a need to know if I could succeed,” says Sarah.

“When my parents were closing their business, they did ask me if I wanted to take over but I had my own way and I wanted to do it myself from scratch.

“It then got to a certain point that after 20 years of doing one thing, I wanted a bit of change and to do something different,” she adds.

The shop is located at St Mary's Mews, in St Mary's Place, opposite the church

The idea of running a gift shop and helping people to find the perfect present or card for their friends and family really appealed to Sarah.

When looking for premises for the shop, she found an ideal unit at the historic St Mary’s Mews in St Mary's Place opposite St Mary’s Church in the town centre.

“I love where my business is and feel that St Mary’s Mews is a lovely community of shops,” says Sarah, who named her shop after her favourite flower.

“The buildings are so beautiful and there are also a lot of established independent businesses here.

“There’s a hair salon, a nail bar, music shop and a candle shop, there is a good footfall,” she tells Weekend.

When she opened the shop, Sarah hoped it would encourage other independent businesses to the town.

“I am trying to give to Stafford what I see in other places – I want to see an increase in independent shops.”

A typical day at Snapdragon Cards And Gifts will include serving and getting to know her customers, stocking the shelves and creating eye-catching displays.

Other tasks that come with running the business include liaising with suppliers and researching new products to stock.

“A typical day generally revolves around chatting to people. I love to talk to all kinds of people. It’s quite a relaxed pace,” says Sarah.

Among the items shoppers can find on the shelves are Cocoba chocolate, Whistlefish cards, luxury soaps inspired by Kew and homeware featuring William Morris patterns.

There is also a selection of jewellery, dried flowers, wrapping paper and many more items, including accessories such as handbags and scarves.

And at this time of year, visitors can also find a range of Christmas cards, decorations and gifts.

Sarah offers a wide selection of cards for all occasions

Sarah takes great pride in customer service and ensuring she is offering a wide range of products that will appeal to her customers.

It is important to Sarah to sell products that are kinder to the planet such as environmentally friendly wrapping paper and bows.

“I really enjoy trying to match what I sell to what my customers are after.

“It’s that personal touch I think small businesses can bring to the high street,” she tells Weekend.

“I enjoy choosing all of the goods and displaying them, it’s quite creative,”

Sarah is also keen to get involved in local events and her shop was part of Stafford’s Christmas Treasure Trail, which gave shoppers the chance to win prizes including tickets to the Beauty and the Beast pantomime at Stafford Gatehouse.

“I got involved as I think it’s important for small businesses to support local events. I also open late – until 8pm – when the Stafford Walking Street events are in town.

“I was grateful to receive a free stall at the reopening of the Town Square so I could promote my shop and showcase what we sell at Snapdragon.

“I’ve also supported St Mary’s Church by selling their Christmas cards. Other businesses at the Mews sell their calendars and cards too - all proceeds go to St Mary’s,” says Sarah, who also sells cards

Since opening the doors last year, Sarah has been pleased to welcome many repeat customers as well as plenty of new faces.

To mark the shop’s first anniversary, she hosted a celebration event at the shop which included chocolate tasting, free drinks and giveaway bags for anyone spending more than £15.

“I wanted to say thank you to everyone who had supported my business in my first year of trading,” says Sarah. “Becoming a business owner and serving community is proving to be a rewarding experience, she says.

“While the economic climate at the moment is a challenge it does bring with it a feeling of achievement.”

For more information, see www.facebook.com/Snapdragoncardsandgiftsstafford