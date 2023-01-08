Subbuteo squad: Popularity of table-top football game continues to soar as Wolves team wins big

The Wolves Squad receive the UK and Ireland Team League Trophy.

For many it's a nostalgic return to a much-loved childhood pastime while others are enjoying table-top matches for the first time.

"Its been a phenomenal few years for Subbuteo in the UK," says Justin Scott, chairman of Wolverhampton Table Football Club.

"There has been a huge surge in new players and clubs, as well as some well-run events for them to take part in."

Members of the Wolverhampton club, who were recently crowned champions of the UK & Ireland Club League for the second time, have been right at the heart of the game's resurgence.

For anyone who doesn’t already know, Subbuteo involves players using their finger to flick footballers into position and to play the ball around a rolled-out felt pitch.

Richard Roper plays for Wolves B at the UK and Ireland Team League.

Justin, who first learned the ropes as a child, says there are many reasons why the game has been attracting new and old fans.

"Subbuteo is easy to learn. It's a game for everyone of all ages and genders. It can be a real social event, with regular organised events all over the country.

"Everyone is so welcoming, and willing to help new players develop with hints and tips. It is also a relatively cheap sport to take part in, with a team costing as little as £10 for a basic set," he tells the Express & Star.

The rise in the game's popularity has been mirrored across the UK and Ireland.

"There has been a host of new clubs starting over the last five years or so. This was helped by the recent coronavirus lockdowns as people dusted off their old collections stored in the loft, and remembered the magic.

"In the Midlands we have more than 10 active clubs. There are two new Facebook sites which have helped things along too: Subbuteo Central, which tells you what's on in the Midlands; and The Subbuteo Connection, which helps players find other players nearby for games.

"The English Subbuteo Association (ESA) is much more active too. There is much more to Subbuteo than just playing the game and the ESA have worked hard to bring the huge collector community, stadium builders, and figure painters together with solo and club players, as one big community.

"An annual event called Subbuteofest is held every summer for all aspects of Subbuteo and has been a great success. They are also restarting the English Championships in 2023 which will be jointly hosted by Wolverhampton and Pedmore Subbuteo Clubs in March 2023."

Wolves player Alex Scott plays for England at the World Cup in Rome.

The past 12 months have been busy for members of the Wolverhampton club, although 2022 got off to a slow start with an unsuccessful visit to the Majorca Open and a semi-final loss at the Glasgow Team Open.

"The club lost its regular club venue too and things didn't look so good," said Justin.

"Meanwhile, the Midlands saw several new clubs emerging including Leicester Foxes, Stourbridge Casuals and Chesterfield Table Football Club, with Pedmore Table Football Club and Coventry & Warwickshire Subbuteo Club coming in 2023. A Subbuteo buzz was building, like back in the early 90's.

"In February, Wolves found a new venue at the Claregate Pub in Tettenhall and have since hosted numerous successful events there. These attracted top players from across the country, but the Wolves team showed their quality, coming out winners in all but one event," he explains.

In June, the team travelled over to Derry to take part in the Irish Open.

"With a team member unable to travel last minute, Wolves Junior, Gage Badger stepped in to fill the space, and performed outstandingly. Wolves won the Team event, and were crowned Irish Team Champions," says Justin.

The Subbuteo World Cup, which has been postponed from 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, took place in September at Cinecitta World, a theme park on the outskirts of Rome in Italy.

"Two senior and two junior Wolves players received a call up to represent England, an incredible honour. With a strong squad overall, the English contingent performed well across the different events, but didn't pick up any trophies, which were dominated by the Italians.

"The positive side was that England gained valuable experience and knowledge, in their preparation for the 2024 World Cup to be held on home soil in Tunbridge Wells," says Justin.

The second UK and Ireland Club League competition took place in November, sponsored by The Wobbly Hobby Shop, an internet-based Subbuteo shop.

"The number of clubs attending had almost doubled from 11 to 19, but the strength of each team had also improved considerably," says Justin.

"Wolves hoped to give a good showing, as the title holders, but surprisingly were unfancied by most. Cardiff Bluebirds seemed favourites, Stanway Rovers and White Star all rated above them."

But the Wolverhampton club had developed too and they were also able to field a second team in Division 2, with the two junior England players Alex Scott and Gage Badger. The B team's first outing resulted in a 7th placed finish, which Justin said was "an excellent overall performance".

Wolves A Team:. From left to right. Justin Scott - Captain, Chris Bedford, Mick Hammonds, Richard Badger.

Both teams were sporting a new kit, sponsored by Wolverhampton-based Trailer Monster, with Wolves A in green tops with black and old gold trim, which were the original club colours from 2016.

Meanwhile Wolves B wore the reverse colours of black with old gold and green trim.

At the event, which took place on November 19 and 20, the A team, of Justin Scott, Richard Badger, Mick Hammond's and Chris Bedford started strongly with four good wins on the first day.

Rival team Cardiff Bluebirds finished with three wins and a draw, but the head-to-head game was still to come on the Sunday.

The Wolverhampton players hoped for at least a draw to stay ahead on points but were sadly beaten 2-1.

This meant that their hopes were now in the hands of Kent Invicta, to stop Cardiff winning their final game.

Wolves played their penultimate game against London Road, winning 3-0 and were astounded to hear that Cardiff had drawn with Kent 2-2, putting the title back in Wolves's own hands.

Wolves had to win their remaining game against the experienced Harrow Hawks, who had been the only team to beat them in 2021.

Justin says that after letting one chance slip, they were determined not to do it again and went on to win 3-1, and lift the trophy for the second time as UK & Ireland Club League Champions.