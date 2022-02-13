Meet the Dudley sisters helping people to love knitting

Debbie Willetts and Tracey Jackson with some of their Valentine's Day products

Balls of yarn and patterns for making everything from toys to clothing have been in great demand after lockdown fuelled an interest in all kinds of crafts.

Arts and crafts retailer Hobbycraft saw its online sales triple as people took up new interests to starve off boredom.

And knitting was one of the most popular as crafters of all ages tried their hand at learning new skills or reignited old passions.

Knitting has long been championed for being a stress-busting hobby and many may remember diver Tom Daley casting on and off during breaks from competing at last summer's Tokyo Olympics.

Knitting has become very popular again since the start of the pandemic

Sisters Tracey Jackson and Debbie Willetts both learned to knit as young girls and now they are adults, they still find it to be a fun and relaxing way to spend their spare time.

They also design and sell their own patterns for a wide array of items, ranging from hats for newborns and jumpers for dogs to blankets, bags and home decor.

"In our family, everybody knitted. Our nan loved to knit, she had 12 children and she knitted for all the children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren," says Tracey, who lives in Stourbridge.

"Crafting, as a whole, is seeing a revival with the idea that you can take something ordinary and then, using your own skill, dexterity and vision, you can make it extraordinary.

"Knitting is also really good for your mental health, it's relaxing

Their mission is to create patterns that can be enjoyed by all abilities. They have easy to follow instructions and photographs showing the different stages and require minimal material purchases.

In fact, the majority of their patterns can be completed with one set of needles and with wool that can be purchased from budget shops.

Their company, Sisters That Stitch, began during lockdown last year supporting For The Love Of Scrubs, a nationwide collaboration of sewers making sets of scrubs and other items for health workers on the front line.

Since then it has grown into a small cottage business selling on Ebay, Ravelry and Lovecrafts.

"We started adapting and making new patterns, putting our own spin on them. We also wanted to make them simplier so we didn't put people off.

"Sometimes you get a pattern with a long list of instructions and it looks more complicated than it actually is," explains Tracey, 49.

All of the sisters' patterns are designed to be easy to follow

"We also wanted to include photos of the different stages because when I'm following a pattern, I don't know I've gone wrong until then end when my finished item doesn't look like the one in the picture. I have to unpick it and it can be quite soul-destroying.

"With photos, you can stay on track all the time. For it to be relaxing, it needs to be easy. We wanted to be sympathetic to knitters of all abilities so everyone could have a go."

"Because our patterns are easy to follow, you can knit while watching TV. A lot of patterns require you to stare at the sheet the whole time so we tried to take away that problem," adds Debbie, 48, who lives in Dudley.

Tracey and Debbie have created patterns to help people celebrate the Queen's Jubilee

Each pattern includes row by row instructions as well as a list of the techniques and equipment needed and information on the length of time it takes to complete the project.

The sisters, who both work in the glazing industry, have made a series of videos demonstrating different skills from casting on and off to doing a stocking stitch to help beginners and rusty knitters.

"The other thing we have done is make sure that the majority of our patterns can be made with 4.0mm needles and DK (Double Knitting) yarn. Some patterns need specific times of yarn and and it limits when you can complete a project. We measure all the wool so people know exactly how much they need. We wanted to make cost-effective and affordable for people," explains Tracey.

They also make patterns for special occasions including hearts and flowers for Valentine's Day and they have also created a royal collection to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, which includes a miniature version of Her Majesty made from yarn.

Each pattern can take a couple of weeks to perfect so that it's easy for knitters of all abilities to follow.

"One of us will put together a handwritten pattern and make sure it works and then other person tests it. It can take a week or two weeks depending on what else is going on. The more rows it has, the longer takes," explains Tracey.

She says giving someone a handmade gift can be cheaper, better for the environment and can show the recipient you really care. "There's love in every stitch."

Both Tracey and Debbie enjoy sharing their passion for knitting with others. "I love the whole process from having some inspiration for what we can do to making the patterns. It's a real change from the others things I do in my full-time job," says Tracey.

"I like that it's something creative and if you're a picky eater in the evenings, it keeps your hands busy," says Debbie.