International Day of Birmingham: What’s happening at the inaugural event headed by Joe Lycett

Joe is hoping IODB will become an annual event - like our Black Country Day has become. Birmingham’s Lord Mayor is backing the event which he has described as ‘truly inspiring’.

As it’s the first ever IODB you may be unfamiliar with the plans. Here’s a lowdown of what to expect on the first ever International Day of Birmingham.

Overall aim of the International Day of Birmingham

A spokesperson for Birmingham City Council has explained: “Today is a day when Birminghams worldwide will celebrate their shared Brummie heritage with a collective chant of ‘Alright Bab’.”

An overall aim is cited as to unite Birminghams worldwide. Ahead of IODB "Friendship Agreements" have been built, linking Birmingham, UK, with various other cities, towns and villages named Birmingham across North America, forming the ‘United States of Birmingham’.

The inaugural celebration will be marked by a civic reception at Birmingham Council House, hosted by the Lord Mayor of Birmingham. In attendance will be Joe Lycett, along with a delegation of his American counterparts from other Birminghams, local dignitaries, and notable figures from Birmingham’s rich cultural history, including members of Black Sabbath, UB40, and Dexy’s Midnight Runners.

What else is happening on International Day of Birmingham?

Festivities will also take place in Victoria Square from around 3pm for a grand Brummie celebration – which everyone is invited to!

Joe Lycett, joined by his international Brummie guests, will parade through the crowd, led by a brass band performing their own rendition of Black Sabbath’s “Iron Man.” The parade will also feature dhol drummers, cheerleaders, stilt walkers, a giant Chinese dragon-style bull, and a surprise papier-mâché tribute.

The event will culminate with the hoisting of the United States of Birmingham flag, designed by Joe himself, accompanied by buglers playing the specially composed United States of Birmingham Fanfare, symbolising the new bond uniting the Birminghams of the world.

Where can I see the celebrations if I can’t make it into Birmingham?

The inaugural International Day of Birmingham will feature as part of Sky’s new series ‘Joe Lycett’s United States of Birmingham’ which will launch in 2025 on Sky Max and NOW. The series follows Joe Lycett as he embarks on a US road trip like no other, as Joe sets out on a mission to unite Birmingham across the world.

What has Joe Lycett said about the International Day of Birmingham?

Joe Lyctt, said: "International Day of Birmingham should be something we already celebrate, but I am thrilled to be joining the Lord Mayor in our inaugural celebration. I have travelled thousands of miles around niche and rural parts of America to help create this lasting legacy for all Birminghams, the greatest places on earth, better than dumps like London and Paris and New York, and link all Birminghams with the other Birminghams so that all Birminghams are friends with Birmingham."

What has the Lord Mayor of Birmingham said about IODB?

The Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Councillor Ken Wood, said: "As Lord Mayor of Birmingham, it is my great pleasure to welcome the launch of the inaugural International Day of Birmingham, a truly inspiring event that unites Birminghams across the world in a celebration of our shared heritage. This day marks a unique opportunity to connect with communities who share our proud name and spirit, stretching far beyond the borders of the UK.

"The creation of the ‘Friendship Agreements’ with other Birminghams in North America not only strengthens international bonds, but also reinforces the values of friendship, inclusivity, and community that define our great city.

"I invite all Brummies, near and far, to join us in Victoria Square for this extraordinary celebration and to proudly raise their voices as we celebrate the first-ever International Day of Birmingham."