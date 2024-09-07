Attending the Wolverhampton Half-Marathon and 10K? Here's the exact route to give you the best viewing spots

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Runners, joggers and run-runners of all ages are planning to take to the streets of Wolverhampton city centre to take part in the Wolverhampton Half-Marathon and 10k event on Sunday.

This year will mark the first time the race has taken place after it was cancelled due to low numbers in 2023.

While entry to the race closed as of Friday 9am on Friday, that doesn't mean to can't still attend to cheer on the runners and take part in the day's events.

So with that in mind, we have compiled a plan of the streets the runners will take, and the very best landmarks along the route.

The Wolverhampton Half Marathon 2024 route

Thousands of people are expected to turnout for the days events

The route this year will start outside of the famous, refurbished Civic Halls, which since reopening has seen major acts such as Pen and Teller, Bowling for Soup and Blur take to its stage.

The steps stone steps leading up to the halls and spots of elevated ground provide great views of the start line, but you have to be there first to nab the best spot.