Free family fun at the RAF Museum’s Community Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The RAF Museum Midlands is set to hold a community day on Sunday, September 15, on Lysander Avenue, Cosford, and is inviting locals to experience the 'spirit' of the region as it throws open its doors for the vibrant, free event in partnership with the Telford and Wrekin Interfaith Council.

Free to enter and running from 10am to 5pm, this exciting day will bring together communities from every corner of the region, celebrating the rich tapestry of talent and history that makes the Midlands unique. Organisers have said to 'expect a day bursting with lively music, dance performances, have-a-go activities, fascinating displays, street food, and so much more!'.

Image: Bob Greaves Photography

Image: Bob Greaves Photography

Throughout the day a 'spectacular' line-up of dance, music, and spoken word performances will light up the stage, and attendees can immerse themselves in Dhol drumming, Polish dancing, and live jazz music.

Guests can 'marvel' at the jaw-dropping African acrobatics show and feast their eyes on the mesmerising Chinese dance and music. And, while surrounded by aircraft, families will be enthralled by captivating storytelling, inspiring poetry, and energetic rap performances.

Residents can also test their strength, balance, and agility with a thrilling African acrobatic circus skills experience. Plus, have a go at shooting hoops on the pop-up basketball court.

Image: Bob Greaves Photography

The Museum will highlight the inspiring stories of local people who have served, or are currently serving, in the RAF. Visitors can explore a range of displays that showcase the deep connections between the RAF and Midlands communities, featuring a special exhibit on the Polish Air Squadrons.

A spokesperson for the Royal Air Force Museum, said: "Beyond the Community Day activities, families can explore the Museum’s unique collection, ranging from bi-planes to fast jets, in four vast display hangars. Experience the excitement of flying in the interactive Flight Zone, let the little ones go wild in the aviation themed playground, or try on some of the RAF uniforms and pose for a selfie. The Museum is packed with flying entertainment for the whole family!

"Entry to the RAF Museum Midlands and the Community Day is free. For more details and to pre-book your arrival time, visit rafmuseum.org/midlands."