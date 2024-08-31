Bike4Live 2024: Everything you need to know about the huge Ride Out Festival this Sunday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival is one of the UK’s most popular and biggest ride-outs and bike festivals, attracting more than 6,000 bikers and pillions to the roads in Shropshire.

The event not only celebrates the community of biking but serves the vital cause of promoting biker safety.

It's the biggest annual fundraiser for the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, who on average attend two incidents involving motorcyclists every week.

Now in its 12th year, the event has become a calendar staple for thousands of enthusiasts to gather, share their passion and contribute to the lifesaving cause.

The annual event was originally due to take place in April this year, but it was postponed after the country faced one of the wettest winters on record.

Here's everything else you need to know about the event tomorrow (Sunday, September 1):

The Bike4Life 2024 Route

Bikers are setting off on the 26-mile ride from Shrewsbury Park & Ride on Meole Brace at 10.30am and will take the A5 and M54 to Junction 3, before joining the A41 for a short time and a back road to the festival at Weston Park near Shifnal.

It's the first time that the event will finish at Weston Park - in the past, riders have instead finished their journey at the charity's headquarters at RAF Cosford.

On Sunday, the motorcycle convoy will be led by a National Highways traffic officer vehicle.

The route, with bridges marked along the way. Photo: Bike4Life/Google

Road Closures

National Highways says there will be some traffic restrictions for Shropshire road users during the event.

There will be some 'restricted traffic movements' around Meole Brace Island from 10.20am onwards.

All eastbound traffic will be stopped on the A5 at Dobbies, A5 at Emstrey and A5 Preston Boats roundabouts while the convoy passes through.

There will also be "closures of the eastbound entry slip roads on the M54 at junctions seven, six, five and four, and no traffic movements other than the motorcycles at junction three and the A41 northbound as far as the junction with Foxey Road until the ride out clears.”

Viewpoints

The sight of thousands of motorcyclists roaring through the county is a spectacular sight, and there are a number of bridges along the A5 and M54 where people can get a good view.

Organisers are encouraging residents to use their own discretion to choose safe viewing points.

Fundraising

Last year the event in April saw a total of 3,500 motorbikes ride out, and raised more than £116,000 for the charity. It was a record-breaking year for fundraising - equating to more than 74 lifesaving missions.

The Festival

While Ride Out tickets have been sold out for weeks, there are still tickets available for the festival, being held for the first time at Weston Park.

The event will feature live bands and bike shows as well as trade and food stands.