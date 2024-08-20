Football stadium in Willenhall granted alcohol license despite opposition

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Owners of Club 1991 located at Khalsa Sporting Centre, Noose Lane, in Willenhall, submitted an application to serve alcohol between the hours of 10am - 12.30am and play recorded music between 8am - 1am, seven days a week.

Individuals raised concerns about the increase in noise pollution, safety concerns, traffic issues, and impact on jobs at a nearby bar. At a committee meeting last week, owner Tarlaz Singh Dosanjh was quick to point out that despite the lengthy opening hours, Club 1991 would only open on match days.