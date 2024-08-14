Final countdown to return of Camp Bestival
We're just days away from the return of the third Camp Bestival at Weston Park.
By Megan Jones
This week sees the return of the popular three-day family festival, Camp Bestival.
It's the third time the huge event will be held at Weston Park on the Shropshire-Staffordshire border. Its older sister, Bestival, has been running at Dorset's Lulworth Estate since 2008.
The festival will welcome pop legends, talented DJs and a host of family entertainment.