Dudley Grand Prix: Find out which roads will close for return of elite cycle racing event

The Dudley Grand Prix circuit race event will be held on Friday, July 12, as part of the 2024 Black Country Festival celebrations.

The event is expected to attract hundreds of spectators and famous names from the cycling world including British Olympic champions.

To facilitate the event, Dudley Council has announced a list of road closures which will remain in place between the hours of 0.01am and 11.59pm on July 12.

Roads and streets affected are as follows: