In pictures: Severn Valley Railway steamed back to 1945 at special weekender in Bridgnorth

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A Star photographer went along on Saturday to record the scenes for posterity as the Severn Valley Railway attraction in Bridgnorth promised a weekend of 1940s fun.

LAST COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD PLC TIM THURSFIELD 06/7/24.1940's event at Severn Valley Railway, Bridgnorth..Landgirls Hilary Read, Carol Linton, Jayne Lancaster and Gerry Sweetman..

The 16 miles of railway became home to the home-front for an immersive 1940s experience.

LAST COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD PLC TIM THURSFIELD 06/7/24.1940's event at Severn Valley Railway, Bridgnorth..Tony Salter with Julie Salter and Rose Haynes..

LAST COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD PLC TIM THURSFIELD 06/7/24.1940's event at Severn Valley Railway, Bridgnorth..Chris Connolly..

LAST COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD PLC TIM THURSFIELD 06/7/24.1940's event at Severn Valley Railway, Bridgnorth..

LAST COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD PLC TIM THURSFIELD 06/7/24.1940's event at Severn Valley Railway, Bridgnorth..Conrad and Jo Webster..

They had encourages men to put Brylcreem in their hair, for others to don their best hat and dancing shoes.

The ladies were encouraged to tan their legs with gravy browning to copy what the women of the 1940s had to do as tights were in short supply.

There was lots to see at each station on the Worcestershire and Shropshire railway.