Village ready to rock to Romstock

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The 10th Romstock festival will be coming to Romsley, near Halesowen on Saturday, with nine different bands performing over the 10-hour event.

It will also be the last chance to see Elvis tribute act Paul Shakespeare, who will be hanging up his blue suede shoes after the festival.

He will be joined by a tribute to the Blue Moon Boys, Elvis's original backing band which performed with him in the mid-1950s.

Strictly Abba will recreate the sounds of Swedish pop group, 40 years after its triumph at Eurovision with Waterloo.

The event, organised by Romsley Parish Council, will be at the village playing fields, off St Kenelm's Road, from 11.30am to 9.30pm.

Promoter Mark Moran said the beauty of the event was the range of different bands, each performing 45-minute sets.

"It's very quickfire," he said.

Nine-piece ska band Skastuds will also be on the bill, along with hits of the 1970s and 80s from Supernova, and disco sounds from the Expresso Bongo Orchestra.

The festival will close with Bhangra Smashup, producing their unique interpretation of some well-known pop hits.

Mark said the festival, first held in 2012, had grown from a few bands playing in a garden gazebo to one of the best music events in the Midlands.

John Weston, chairman of Romsley Parish Council, said this years event was the biggest yet.

"Without doubt we have the best line up ever," he said. "All profits made go to community projects within the parish."