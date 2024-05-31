Express & Star
First chance to see Red Arrows over the West Midlands this year - when and where they'll be flying

The famous Red Arrows make their first visit of 2024 to the West Midlands this weekend.

By David Stubbings
Published
Last updated

The iconic display team is taking part in the Midlands Air Festival, a three-day event being held at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.

Fans can see the Red Arrows take to the skies on all three days, while they also head on to Devon to take part in the English Riviera Airshow at Torbay on Saturday evening.

After flying down from their Lincolnshire base on Friday afternoon, the pilots will be performing a display which takes them over part of the West Midlands as they head over the Malvern Hills then to the east of Tenbury Wells and then towards Bromsgrove and Redditch, passing south of Kidderminster.

The same route will be used on all three days, but at different times.

Friday, May 31

  • RAF Brize Norton - 5.14pm

  • Shipton Under Wychwood - 5.16pm

  • North east of Broadwell - 5.17pm

  • West of Severn Stoke - 5.20pm

  • South West of Bishops Frome - 5.22pm

  • North of Newnham Bridge - 5.25pm

  • East of Rowney Green - 5.28pm

  • Vicinity of Redditch - 5.29pm

  • Midlands Air Festival Display - 5.30pm

  • West of Bretforton - 5.52pm

  • North east of Broadwell - 5.54pm

  • Shipton Under Wychwood - 5.57pm

  • RAF Brize Norton - 6pm

Saturday, June 1

  • RAF Brize Norton - 11.44am

  • Shipton Under Wychwood - 11.46am

  • North east of Broadwell - 11.47am

  • West of Severn Stoke - 11.50am

  • South West of Bishops Frome - 11.52am

  • North of Newnham Bridge - 11.55am

  • East of Rowney Green - 11.58am

  • Vicinity of Redditch - 11.59am

  • Midlands Air Festival Display - 12pm

  • West of Bretforton - 12.22pm

  • North east of Broadwell - 12.24pm

  • Shipton Under Wychwood - 12.27pm

  • RAF Brize Norton - 12.30pm

Sunday, June 2

  • RAF Brize Norton - 12.59pm

  • Shipton Under Wychwood - 1.01pm

  • North east of Broadwell - 1.02pm

  • West of Severn Stoke - 1.05pm

  • South West of Bishops Frome - 1.07pm

  • North of Newnham Bridge - 1.09pm

  • East of Rowney Green - 1.13pm

  • Vicinity of Redditch - 1.14pm

  • Midlands Air Festival Display - 1.15pm

  • West of Bretforton - 1.37pm

  • North east of Broadwell - 1.39pm

  • Shipton Under Wychwood - 1.41pm

  • RAF Brize Norton - 1.44pm

The Red Arrows are due to return to the area next Sunday for the RAF Cosford Air Show.

