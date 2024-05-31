First chance to see Red Arrows over the West Midlands this year - when and where they'll be flying
The famous Red Arrows make their first visit of 2024 to the West Midlands this weekend.
The iconic display team is taking part in the Midlands Air Festival, a three-day event being held at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.
Fans can see the Red Arrows take to the skies on all three days, while they also head on to Devon to take part in the English Riviera Airshow at Torbay on Saturday evening.
After flying down from their Lincolnshire base on Friday afternoon, the pilots will be performing a display which takes them over part of the West Midlands as they head over the Malvern Hills then to the east of Tenbury Wells and then towards Bromsgrove and Redditch, passing south of Kidderminster.
The same route will be used on all three days, but at different times.
Friday, May 31
RAF Brize Norton - 5.14pm
Shipton Under Wychwood - 5.16pm
North east of Broadwell - 5.17pm
West of Severn Stoke - 5.20pm
South West of Bishops Frome - 5.22pm
North of Newnham Bridge - 5.25pm
East of Rowney Green - 5.28pm
Vicinity of Redditch - 5.29pm
Midlands Air Festival Display - 5.30pm
West of Bretforton - 5.52pm
North east of Broadwell - 5.54pm
Shipton Under Wychwood - 5.57pm
RAF Brize Norton - 6pm
Saturday, June 1
RAF Brize Norton - 11.44am
Shipton Under Wychwood - 11.46am
North east of Broadwell - 11.47am
West of Severn Stoke - 11.50am
South West of Bishops Frome - 11.52am
North of Newnham Bridge - 11.55am
East of Rowney Green - 11.58am
Vicinity of Redditch - 11.59am
Midlands Air Festival Display - 12pm
West of Bretforton - 12.22pm
North east of Broadwell - 12.24pm
Shipton Under Wychwood - 12.27pm
RAF Brize Norton - 12.30pm
Sunday, June 2
RAF Brize Norton - 12.59pm
Shipton Under Wychwood - 1.01pm
North east of Broadwell - 1.02pm
West of Severn Stoke - 1.05pm
South West of Bishops Frome - 1.07pm
North of Newnham Bridge - 1.09pm
East of Rowney Green - 1.13pm
Vicinity of Redditch - 1.14pm
Midlands Air Festival Display - 1.15pm
West of Bretforton - 1.37pm
North east of Broadwell - 1.39pm
Shipton Under Wychwood - 1.41pm
RAF Brize Norton - 1.44pm
The Red Arrows are due to return to the area next Sunday for the RAF Cosford Air Show.