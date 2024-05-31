First chance to see Red Arrows over the West Midlands this year - when and where they'll be flying

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The iconic display team is taking part in the Midlands Air Festival, a three-day event being held at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.

Fans can see the Red Arrows take to the skies on all three days, while they also head on to Devon to take part in the English Riviera Airshow at Torbay on Saturday evening.

After flying down from their Lincolnshire base on Friday afternoon, the pilots will be performing a display which takes them over part of the West Midlands as they head over the Malvern Hills then to the east of Tenbury Wells and then towards Bromsgrove and Redditch, passing south of Kidderminster.

The same route will be used on all three days, but at different times.

Friday, May 31

RAF Brize Norton - 5.14pm

Shipton Under Wychwood - 5.16pm

North east of Broadwell - 5.17pm

West of Severn Stoke - 5.20pm

South West of Bishops Frome - 5.22pm

North of Newnham Bridge - 5.25pm

East of Rowney Green - 5.28pm

Vicinity of Redditch - 5.29pm

Midlands Air Festival Display - 5.30pm

West of Bretforton - 5.52pm

North east of Broadwell - 5.54pm

Shipton Under Wychwood - 5.57pm

RAF Brize Norton - 6pm

Saturday, June 1

RAF Brize Norton - 11.44am

Shipton Under Wychwood - 11.46am

North east of Broadwell - 11.47am

West of Severn Stoke - 11.50am

South West of Bishops Frome - 11.52am

North of Newnham Bridge - 11.55am

East of Rowney Green - 11.58am

Vicinity of Redditch - 11.59am

Midlands Air Festival Display - 12pm

West of Bretforton - 12.22pm

North east of Broadwell - 12.24pm

Shipton Under Wychwood - 12.27pm

RAF Brize Norton - 12.30pm

Sunday, June 2

RAF Brize Norton - 12.59pm

Shipton Under Wychwood - 1.01pm

North east of Broadwell - 1.02pm

West of Severn Stoke - 1.05pm

South West of Bishops Frome - 1.07pm

North of Newnham Bridge - 1.09pm

East of Rowney Green - 1.13pm

Vicinity of Redditch - 1.14pm

Midlands Air Festival Display - 1.15pm

West of Bretforton - 1.37pm

North east of Broadwell - 1.39pm

Shipton Under Wychwood - 1.41pm

RAF Brize Norton - 1.44pm

The Red Arrows are due to return to the area next Sunday for the RAF Cosford Air Show.