Antiques Roadshow expert to give Bridgnorth talk

Will Farmer, will be giving his talk entitled 'From Rostrum to Roadshow' at 7.30pm on Friday, February 9, at Castle Hall in West Castle Street.

The event has been organised by the Bridgnorth Lions.

A spokesman for the fundraising group said: "Will Farmer, BBC One's Antiques Roadshow presenter and auctioneer with a passion for 20th Century ceramics and glass joins us in Bridgnorth for an evenings entertainment."

Tickets cost £12.50 and can be booked at bridgnorthlions.org.uk