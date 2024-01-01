Express & Star
When's the next bank holiday? Every 2024 date as England goes back to eight days off

As the new year dawns, some are already planning their holidays for 2023 while others are just looking forward to the next day off.

It's three months between New Year's Day and the next bank holiday of the year, which comes at the end of March.

In total there are eight bank holiday dates coming up in the new year for the whole of the UK.

Last year saw an extra day off for King Charles' coronation, but in 2024 England and Wales will go back to having eight, while Scotland has nine and Northern Ireland has 10.

Below is a list of all the bank holidays coming up in this year.

2024 UK bank holidays

  • Monday, January 1 – New Year's Day

  • Friday, March 29 – Good Friday

  • Monday, April 1 – Easter Monday

  • Monday, May 6 – Early May bank holiday

  • Monday, May 27 – Spring bank holiday

  • Monday, August 26 – Summer bank holiday

  • Wednesday, December 25 – Christmas Day

  • Thursday, December 26 – Boxing Day

