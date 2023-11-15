The Surely Bassey show has received nationwide rave reviews and will feature all the classics from the girl from Tiger Bay, including Goldfinger, Big Spender and Diamonds Are Forever.

Singer Keir Edwards, who has appeared at the venue before, will open the show with songs from the West End to Broadway and chart hits to classic ballads.

A bar and free parking is available – tickets are £15 from ticketsource.co.uk/pelsall-community-centre, the centre office, on 01922 682156 or on the door.