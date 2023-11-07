Weston Park kicks of festive period with two weekends of Christmas markets

Weston Park’s Christmas Markets will take place on December 2 and 3 and December 9 and 10 from 10am to 4pm in the grounds of the stately home.

The markets will host more than 100 local artisan food and craft traders, street food from all over the world, live music and festive drinks.

Jennifer Astbury, head of estate operations at Weston Park said: “Weston’s Christmas Markets are set to kick off our ‘season of joy’ with a unique shopping experience taking place over the first two weekends in December.

“They will feature a whole host of local businesses, meaning that you can start your Christmas shopping early and find that unique gift for someone special.

“We are proud to be working with some of the best local artisan food producers and crafters from the area and we hope that Weston’s Christmas markets will encourage visitors to shop local.

"The house will also be decorated for the festive season and will be open on Saturday 2nd, Sunday 3rd and Saturday 9th December."

Tickets for Weston’s Christmas Markets are £6 per person when pre-booked in advance online.

Standard admission prices to the park and gardens apply on the day.