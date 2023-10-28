Notification Settings

Wolverhampton chosen as one of two venues in the UK for spectacular drone show

By Adam SmithPublished:

A spectacular drone light show using the very latest technology will be performed in the skies above Wolverhampton.

Evolution will be performed above Wolverhampton Racecourse

The show, called Evolution, is at Wolverhampton Racecourse on Thursday, December 14 and is family friendly.

Thousands of mini-drones will create pictures in the sky accompanied by a cinema style soundtrack and has been created by Celestial which previously created shows for the Eurovision Song Contest.

Starting with the Big Bang the show will take spectators through the story of evolution including the dinosaurs and the creation of civilisations. The show is only being staged in Wolverhampton and Bristol.

Celestial co-founder and chief creative officer John Hopkins believes the racecourse is the perfect venue.

He said: “Evolution has been three years in the making. This is so much more than a drone light show, it’s an experience with stadium scale, created to bring audiences together using a new medium to tell the story of time."

He added: "The cosmic voyage accompanied by an original cinematic soundtrack, guides viewers through the origins of conscious life on Earth, from the humble beginnings of single-cell organisms to the awe-inspiring reign of the dinosaurs and culminates in a celebration of the diverse tapestry of life on Earth today.

"Evolution magnificently intertwines narrative with themes of transformation, growth and the perpetual dance of change. Immersing attendees in an epic-scale theatrical event that fuses cutting edge technology and creativity to spark the imagination and stir your soul."

Events company Yuup has worked with Celestial to expand the experience which will have fairground rides, music and a food village.

Yuup founder Dominic Mills said: “We’re hugely excited to be partnering with Celestial to bring this unique spectacle to the people of Wolverhampton and at such an epic scale.

"This kind of show will offer a brand-new source of winter entertainment unlike anything anyone has ever seen, encouraging people to look up and reconnect with the world.”

Executive director of Wolverhampton Racecourse Paul Vesper is looking forward to the drone-show.

He said: “We are so pleased to be partnering with Celestial and Yuup on this first-of-its-kind event.

"Being able to bring this show to Wolverhampton is incredibly exciting and we can’t wait to share the experience with our community."

Evolution is at Wolverhampton Racecourse on Thursday, December 14, at 7pm, tickets range from £6 for children and £14 for adults, for more information visit yuup.co/evolution.

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

