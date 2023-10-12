Sandwell Valley RSPB hosting monthly Birdwatching for Beginners walks

RSPB volunteer Colin Sedgwick is leading monthly Birdwatching for Beginners walks.

The two-hour walks are being held at the Sandwell Valley RSPB on the first Tuesday of every month and is open to anyone with an interest in nature.

Colin Sedgwick is one of the RSPB volunteers leading the monthly walks, where participants will get tips on how to spot and identify different birds.

The RSPB nature reserve in Sandwell Valley, which is a short walk from Forge Mill Farm, boasts a lake, a wet grassland, and woodland, alongside a hide where anyone can visit to watch the birds.

A great crested crebe at RSPB Sandwell Valley, taken by regular visitor Ian Farnell.

A whitethroat at RSPB Sandwell Valley, taken by regular visitor Ian Farnell.

The area flourishes with wildlife, with recent bird spottings including stonechats, kingfishers, snipes, and shelducks, alongside regular appearances from goldfinches, greenfinches, cormorants, and greater spotted woodpeckers.

Regular visitors have also flocked to Sandwell Valley over the last few weeks to see a visiting grey phalarope, a wading bird which is rarely seen so far away from the coast.

A goldfinch at RSPB Sandwell Valley, taken by regular visitor Ian Farnell.

A long-tailed tit at RSPB Sandwell Valley, taken by regular visitor Ian Farnell.

A spokesperson for the RSPB said: "Do you want to know more about the birds in Sandwell Valley and enjoy a stress reducing couple of hours in nature?

"Join our volunteers on an easy monthly walk around the reserve, whether you are new to birdwatching or just want to discover more about wildlife at the reserve, our team will give you tips on getting started, point out the different birds, how to identify them and how the seasons bring different changes to the valley.

"We have binoculars to borrow for the walk and we will show you how to get the most out of them. Please wear suitable outdoor clothing and shoes.

"The walks will be on the first Tuesday of every month from April. No booking required."