SVR's autumn half-term fun.

The heritage railway will be operating for nine days throughout the school holidays, from Saturday, October 28 through to Sunday, November 5.

During the autumn half-term break, families can step back in time to the golden age of travel at the Severn Valley Railway (SVR), as they journey into the history of heritage steam and diesel locomotives.

For those who like a little adventure, there will also be an autumn-themed scavenger hunt for families to try. Trail sheets can be collected from the booking offices at Kidderminster and Bridgnorth.

Lewis Maddox, SVR's visitor engagement manager, said: "Our 16-mile line runs through some very spectacular scenery.

"The autumn colours really enhance that – it's a wonderful time of year to spend a day on the train. Whether it's rain or shine, there's plenty to do.

Sorting mail in the travelling post office at the Engine House.

"The scavenger hunt will see children getting back to nature, to find acorns, pinecones and autumn leaves at stations along the line."

At the mid-point of the line is the Engine House visitor centre at Highley, where little ones can let off steam in the outdoor play area, or get hands-on sorting mail in the travelling post office.

Entry to the Engine House is free, although parking is very limited, and visitors are advised to get there by heritage train.