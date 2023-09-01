Notification Settings

National Cinema Day: The Black Country screens offering £3 tickets this weekend

By Sunil Midda

Cinemas across the region are celebrating National Cinema Day by offering tickets from just £3.

Odeon Cinema, in New Square, West Bromwich..

On Saturday, September 2, hundreds of cinemas across the nation will be coming together to celebrate the day by encouraging customers with discounted tickets and snacks.

Cinema chains including Cineworld, Showcase Cinemas, Odeon and many more are offering the cut-price tickets.

Cineworld cinemas are offering all films and tickets including IMAX, 4DX, ScreenX and Superscreen showings for £3, and they are also offering regular popcorn and drink combos for £4, with the option of an upgrade to large for an additional £1.

Cineworld Unlimited members will get all of their tickets for free on the day, including all the special formats.

Odeon cinemas will have all films across all screens available from £3.

Showcase cinemas are offering any films available to view with £3 tickets, with additional charges for XPlus and Gallery showings.

Some of the films currently on the big screen include the highly-anticipated US Summer blockbuster, Sound of Freedom, The Equalizer 3, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Gran Turismo, and much more.

We have listed cinemas across the Black Country and Staffordshire that have the £3 ticket offer:

  • Cineworld, Wolverhampton - Bentley Bridge Leisure Park, Wednesfield Way, Wolverhampton

  • Showcase Dudley - Castle Gate Way, Dudley

  • The Light Cinema Walsall - Wolverhampton Street, Walsall Waterfront, Walsall

  • Odeon Dudley, Merry Hill Shopping Centre, Brierley Hill, Dudley

  • Odeon West Bromwich - New Square, West Bromwich

  • Reel Cinemas Quinton - Hagley Road West, Halesowen

  • Cannock Cinema - Walsall Road, Cannock

  • Odeon Luxe Stafford - Waterfront Way, Bridge Street, Stafford

  • Reel Cinemas Bridgnorth - Whitburn Street, Bridgnorth

