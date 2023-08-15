Sandwell Valley hosting movie weekend featuring family favourites

The picnic movie weekend will be held at Sandwell Valley

A number of films will be screened at the nature reserve for two days of movie magic, with food vendors and a licensed bar to also be present on site.

This Saturday, August 19, Encanto will be screened, with doors opening at 12.30pm, then Mamma Mia in the evening, with doors to open at 5pm.

And to round off the weekend, Dirty Dancing will play on August 20, with doors expected to open to customers at 5pm.

Councillor Charn Singh Padda, cabinet member for leisure and tourism at Sandwell Council, said: "I would like as many residents as possible to come along to our big picnic movie weekend.

"You can bring along your own picnics, or try some tasty food from our delicious food vendors."