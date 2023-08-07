Hot stuff at fire-eater's adult-themed Ladies Night fundraiser for good cause

Dancer Zack Latham and organiser Anthony Hall ahead of Ladies Night at the Harrowby Arms

Anthony Hall is organising the adult-themed Ladies Night at The Harrowby Arms, Fordhouses on Friday, September 29, in aid of West Park Stroke Cycling Group.

Among the acts on the night will be a number of exotic dancers including Zac Latham, who has appeared with The Dreamboys and toured all over the UK and Europe.

Other dancers will appear along with Anthony's fire-eating act and an Ann Summers rep will also be present.

Anthony, who gave up his circus career to return home and go into business, runs Marsh Lane Plant Sale in Oxley and said he wanted the night to be inclusive and fun for everyone.

He said: "It does have an adult theme and is billed as for people 18+ but it's not just for women, gents are welcome and it is LGBTQ+ friendly.

"I love to perform still, though my circus days are over, and Zac is one of the top dancers in the UK.

"The venue lends itself to a big show where a variety of acts can perform and we are hoping to raise plenty of money for the West Park group which is a very worthy cause and one close to my heart."