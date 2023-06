Where to see pair of vintage steam locos as they pass through Black Country and Worcestershire

Two classic steam engines of a type once regularly seen in the West Midlands will be returning to rails in the area on Saturday.

7029 Clun Castle is one of the engines pulling Saturday's train The pair of Castle class express engines, designed and built by the Great Western Railway, and latterly British Railways, will be taking enthusiasts on a circular route starting and finishing at Birmingham New Street.