Watch Home Alone this Christmas backed by a live orchestra and choir

By Adam SmithBirminghamWhat's OnPublished: Comments

Tickets go on sale this week for a performance of Home Alone accompanied by a full orchestra in Birmingham this Christmas.

Home Alone
The family favourite film's Oscar winning score by John Williams which will be performed live by a full orchestra and choir.

The Heritage Orchestra will be conducted by Stefan Geiger and accompanied by a full choir throughout the film.

Home Alone In Concert will be at the Utilita Arena Birmingham on Wednesday, December, 20.

Lucy Noble, artistic director at AEG Artistic Presents, said: “Families up and down the country sit down to watch Home Alone together every Christmas, so it’s wonderful to be able to bring such a huge part of the festive season to life with Home Alone In Concert. Even if you’ve seen the film plenty of times over the past 30 years, nothing compares to hearing that iconic score performed in full by the sensational Heritage Orchestra.

"It’s a great opportunity to bring the kids to see such a renowned Christmas film, while experiencing the magnificence of a full live orchestra. With holiday fun for the entire family, the concert really will bring that extra bit of Christmas magic this year."

Tickets for Home Alone in Concert go on-sale to the general public on Friday, June 9 at 10am.

Learn more at utilitaarenabham.co.uk/whats-on/home-alone-in-concert-tickets.

