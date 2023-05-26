WWE wrestling legend The Undertaker coming to The Halls in Wolverhampton

The Undertaker is heading to The Halls for his 1 deadMAN Show

The Undertaker, one of the most legendary figures in the history of professional wrestling, will be visiting the newly opened venue on Sunday, July 2, where he will be sharing never-before-heard stories from his Hall of Fame career and taking questions from WWE fans in attendance.

The retired wrestler, real name Mark Calaway, also known as 'The Phenom', is coming to England and Scotland with four dates announced for his 1 deadMAN Show, where fans of the legend will get an opportunity to see him in person where he discusses his incredible 30-year career.

The Undertaker is heading to The Halls for his 1 deadMAN Show

The seven-time world champion retired in 2020 after 30 years in WWE and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2022.

The event will be taking place on Sunday, July 2, with the event set to start at 7pm according to The Halls website.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, June 2, at 10am.

A limited number of VIP Meet & Greet Tickets will be made available, and they include:

Reserved seat within the first six rows of the stage

Pre-show photograph opportunity with The Undertaker

Limited edition premium photo to be autographed in person pre-show by The Undertaker

Anyone interested can sign-up for pre-sale access at thehallswolverhampton.co.uk.

The Halls officially reopens tonight, after eight years and £40 million spent redeveloping the historic venue.

Renamed The Halls Wolverhampton, the venue closed in 2015 for refurbishment with a projected cost of £10 million and plans to reopen in November 2016.

After a series of major setbacks, including the discovery of asbestos inside the building and the original contractor going bust, the reopening was pushed back and back, leading to spiralling costs and public disbelief.