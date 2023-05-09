David Dickinson’s Real Deal returns to the West Midlands

David Dickinson and Richard Winterton

‘The Duke’ and his team will be at the National Motorcycle Museum in Solihull on Saturday, with a ‘dealer day’ for a new episode of Dickinson’s Real Deal.

Doors will be open between 8am and 5pm and people are urged to take their antiques and collectables along for a free valuation to the venue on Coventry Road, Bickenhill, Solihull, B92 0EJ.

They can then choose whether to accept money on the spot from a dealer – or try their ‘bobby dazzler’ at auction.

Dickinson’s Real Deal dealers set to be there on the day are Mark Stevens, Simon Schneider, Fay Rutter and James Layte.

Admission is free and you do not need to book a place or a ticket, simply bring photo ID.

Those attending will also get half-price entry into the motorcycle museum itself on Saturday by showing their event ticket stub at the museum entrance.

Back for a 19th series, Dickinson’s Real Deal is one of the most popular daytime shows on ITV, regularly watched by over a million people.

Members of the public bringing their antiques and collectables along on Saturday will receive free advice from a team of independent valuers.

As usual, Dickinson will be keeping an eye on the deals and giving advice about whether to take the dealers’ cash or gamble at auction.

But the final decision lies with each contributor and it’s up to them to decide which option is the Real Deal.

The event at the National Motorcycle Museum follows a well-attended dealer day in Stoke-on-Trent on April 22.

Staffordshire auctioneer Richard Winterton and some of his team will also be at the Solihull dealer day and items consigned will go under the hammer at The Lichfield Auction Centre, Fradley Park, on Tuesday, June 6, from 9.30am.

Dickinson will be at Fradley for the sale along with the Dickinson’s Real Deal camera crews to capture the auction action for television.

People are welcome to come along on the day to the saleroom off Wood End Lane, WS13 8NF, and watch the auction. No appointment is necessary.

Richard Winterton Auctioneers offers free valuations of fine, modern and vintage jewellery in Solihull every Thursday from 9.30am to 12.30pm at Blossomfield Rose care home, Blossomfield Park, Blossomfield Road.