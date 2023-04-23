Daniel Jewkes, 10, from Wednesfield, with battle re-enactor Andy Neale from Halesowen

Visitors couldn't wait to fly the flag this Sunday as they charged the castle gates to fly the flag for the patron saint's celebration event.

Organisers joined forces with Dudley Council to host the themed festival, which saw knights, dragons and no end of St George's crosses.

This year the events have been held on both Saturday and Sunday, with tickets for both days being quickly scooped up.

John McArthur from Stourbridge dressed up for the St George's Day celebrations at Dudley Castle

Events are being held across the weekend

Andrea Hales, marketing manager at Dudley Zoo and Castle, said: "Everyone is having a really good time. we chose to run this event for two days this time instead of the usual one, and it has gone really well.

"We have had the usual archers and re-enactor here who everyone always enjoys, and we obviously had Smoked! The Dragon back who is always a huge hit."

Attractions at the event include medieval re-enactments, children's entertainers, face painting, animal talks and ghost walks, and a chance to meet 'Smoked! The Dragon'.

Flip the Clown with Olivia Rudge and Ryan Priest-Hurl

Kathleen Hawtin has a photo taken with Grafton the Magellan Horned Owl and keeper, Kris Pearson

Ms Hales continued: "We decided on the two days instead to give people more chance to get involved with the events, and it has worked really well.

"The Sunday sold out pretty much straight away, and the Saturday we still had about 100 tickets left over out of 2,500, so it has been an amazing event really."

Thomas Wilkinson, 10, from Dudley, said: "It is amazing, I like the armour that the soldiers are wearing and bow and arrow.

"I learned about how they make arrows and who St George was. I'm coming back tomorrow."

The flags were flying at Dudley Zoo and Castle

There were plenty of re-enactments at Dudley Castle for St George's Day

Maria Wilts, 32, from Wolverhampton, said: "The kids are really enjoying it, we come every year and they always like trying on the helmets and watching the archer.

"We usually come on Sunday but we were busy, it is really good that they decided to do it on Saturday today."

Michael, Militiaman of the Guild of St Edmund, said: "It's always a lot of fun doing these events and it's something you love to do.

"The kids get involved and they really like learning about the armour and the swords. It's a lot of fun."

Dippy the Clown and Bobby the Baboon with Stacey Oliver, Chloe Burn and Oliver Burn

The day was enjoyed by many