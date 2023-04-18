Concert celebrating 30 years of Jurassic Park coming to Birmingham venue

The concert will mark 30 years since the film's release

The event, hosted by AEG Presents, will see John Williams' "iconic" musical score performed by the Hallé orchestra live on-stage.

Jurassic Park In Concert will be performed at Birmingham Resorts World on October 21.

Lucy Noble, artistic director at AEG Presents, said: “We’re thrilled to launch AEG Artistic Presents with the 30th anniversary celebration that will be Jurassic Park In Concert.

"The massive arena spectacular showing of the film with the Hallé Orchestra performing the award-winning score will give family audiences the opportunity to experience this film like never before in a wholly immersive way. Presenting these incredible events around the country is what we continue to keep doing."

The triple Oscar-winning franchise saw its first release in 1993, and has recently seen its revival in the form of the Jurassic World trilogy.

David Butcher, chief executive of the Hallé Orchestra, added: "The Hallé is delighted to be a part of this tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of Jurassic Park. It is a fantastic opportunity for the Hallé to bring the highest quality orchestral music to an audience who may not have heard an orchestra perform live before. Jurassic Park’s score is iconic and gives the musicians the opportunity to showcase their work to new audiences away from the usual Concert Hall settings”.